KANKAKEE — Only 598 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Kankakee County in the past seven days, which is less than 20 percent of that distributed in the previous seven-day period, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said that this decrease could be because vaccinators were waiting longer to use their allotment of doses.
Riverside Healthcare will use this week’s supply in a clinic on Monday, whereas it held Thursday clinics in previous weeks.
The health department also operated clinics on Friday, which will not be reflected in the data until Saturday.
IDPH may receive data from providers up to 72 hours late.
Kankakee County has provided 32,911 vaccine doses in total, as of Friday evening.
There are 12,097 fully vaccinated people in the county, which IDPH reports to be 10.99 percent of the county population. The state of Illinois is at 15.41 percent.
The seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered peaked March 10 at 830 doses, then dropped into the 400s last week. The average stood at 261 doses as of Friday, the lowest it’s been since Feb. 20.
Bevis said the county will be receiving its first doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine in next week’s shipment.
“Supply is staying steady,” Bevis said. “I think with the addition of the Johnson & Johnson, we’ll get a bit of a boost.”
Kankakee County’s inventory of vaccines totals 4,634, according to IDPH data last updated Thursday.
Illinois members of the media, higher education staff and government workers became eligible to receive their shots on Monday, while restaurant staff, religious leaders and construction workers will become eligible on March 29.
Vaccine eligibility will expand on April 12 to include anyone living outside of Chicago over the age 16, according to the governor.
Since these eligibility announcements, Bevis said the health department’s sign-up list for the vaccine reached approximately 22,000 people this Monday. The list is sorted to remove duplicates and people who have already been vaccinated and delay those who are not yet eligible.
Demographics
After resuming its majority of age demographics receiving the vaccine last week, the 16-64 group is at 52.6 percent. Vaccine recipients age 65 and older make up 47.4 percent of the population, a 1.7 percent drop.
IDPH data lists that Kankakee County has distributed doses to 15.19 percent of the 16-64 age group and 54.01 percent of 65+ residents.
The percentage of vaccine recipients in Kankakee County who are white remained steady at 82.1 percent.
Hispanic or Latino recipients are at 4.62 percent of the county’s total vaccinated population, a noticeable increase from 3.96 percent last week.
Vaccine recipients who have identified as Black or African-American are at 8.03 percent, increasing slightly from 7.95 percent last week.
Just over one percent of vaccine recipients identify as Asian. The race of the remaining four percent of recipients were identified in another category or unknown.
Women received the majority of all doses in the county with 58.9 percent.
More demographic data is available at IDPH’s website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Kankakee.
