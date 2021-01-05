SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) released new numbers today for coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Illinois. There are 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases, including 126 additional deaths.
The following area counties are reporting deaths:
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Grundy County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
No new COVID-related deaths were reported today in Kankakee County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 991,719 cases, including 16,959 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years, according to an IDPH press release. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454. As of Monday night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 29, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, is 8.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for the same period is 9.8%.
