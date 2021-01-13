SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a total of 5,862 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 97 additional deaths, in a press release.
The following area counties reported deaths:
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
No new deaths were reported in Kankakee, Grundy, Ford or Livingston counties.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,046,030 cases, including 17,840 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584, according to the press release. As of Tuesday night, 3,642 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.
As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, according to vaccine data IDPH published online. IDPH will update the vaccine data page daily, according to a Tuesday press release. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 972,050. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 384,658 vaccines administered, including 48,811 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is approximately 25,400 doses.
All data is provisional and subject to change as more information is reported. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
