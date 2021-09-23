Local COVID-19 testing sites

Aunt Martha's

1777 E. Court St., Kankakee

No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

AMITA Health

500 W. Court St, Kankakee

Available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. If you require testing on Wednesday or Thursday, call 815-937-2187.

amitahealth.org/covid-19-resource-center/#testing

CVS locations

For registration at any CVS location, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Midwest Express Clinic

2070 N. IL-50 #500, Bourbonnais

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.

midwestexpressclinic.com/locations/bourbonnais-il/

Physicians Immediate Care

350 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

Appointments available Monday to Friday 8 a.m. - 8: p.m., Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

physiciansimmediatecare.com/covid-19-molecular-testing-2/

Riverside Health Care

Tests available by appointment (a physician’s order is required) at Riverside's Bradley Immediate Care, Monee Immediate Care, Coal City Campus and Watseka Campus.

riversidehealthcare.org/services/covid-19/covid-19-testing

Walgreens locations

For registration at any Walgreens location, walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing

Find more locations at IDPH's website, dph.illinois.gov/testing.