MANTENO — Following a COVID-19 outbreak two weeks ago, the Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno currently has two veteran residents and six employees who are COVID-19 positive.
All cases have been asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, according to Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Terry Prince, and no one has had to be hospitalized.
IDVA reported on June 15 that six staff members and 16 residents at Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident, who was asymptomatic, passed away shortly after testing positive.
After June 15, an additional eight residents and eight staff members tested positive, according to the Manteno home's notifications of infectious diseases cases. IDVA said Wednesday that most are recovering and there have been no new cases identified since June 20, but an additional case in staff was reported via notification later Wednesday afternoon.
"All residents were seen and evaluated by their physician and nurse practitioner and received anti-viral medications if their condition warranted," Price said.
Staff are continuing to complete pre-shift rapid testing and veterans are being tested "at regular intervals."
Some residents are continuing to isolate remaining in their unit, and two are staying in the negative pressure isolation unit until Friday, July 1.
"Activities staff is providing puzzles, movies and video visits with family and friends," Prince said.
IDVA said the Manteno facility is following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"This includes continuing daily health screenings of our veterans, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols."
Leadership and staff at the facility have worked diligently to mitigate the outbreak, according to IDVA.
"The vaccine, our greatest defense against the virus, lessened the severity of the virus’ symptoms," Prince said. "The quick reaction of the team, along with the support of IDPH, contained the virus and supported the recovery of the positive residents and staff. The home is now stabilized as its final positive cases have or are close to recovery."
According to the Manteno Veterans' Home's last notification of infectious diseases released Wednesday, a total of 143 COVID-19 cases among residents have occurred over the course of the pandemic, with 121 residents having recovered. Twenty residents have died at the facility due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 236 COVID-19 cases among staff and 231 staff recovered throughout the pandemic. Zero employees have died from COVID-19, according to IDVA.
A department spokesperson told Capitol News Illinois previously that 99 percent of residents and 92 percent of staff received initial vaccine doses, while 97 percent of residents and 34 percent of staff had received at least one booster dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.