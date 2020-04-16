Daily Journal staff report
Riverside Healthcare is reporting that 17 residents of its Miller Healthcare have tested positive with COVID-19, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Health Department.
The infected residents are in isolation in the building’s newly converted negative pressure hall. A negative pressure area dispels the air to the outside rather than recirculating it throughout that area, which helps eliminate potential spread of illness.
All residents have been proactively tested so that they can be properly isolated, the press release said. Family members of residents were notified of the testing by Miller staff.
The facility will soon have the capacity for 55 residents to be placed in negative pressure isolation if needed. All staff at Miller continue to follow strict protocols for their protection and that of the residents, Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said in the press release.
He also noted they have added numerous clinical resources including additional staff at all levels.
“I want you to know that the strength of our entire system is being brought to bear on the situation,” Kambic said. “Our leadership at the facility and throughout the Riverside continuum are working seamlessly around the clock to further protect and care for these residents.”
The health department continues to monitor cases of COVID-19 within congregant settings throughout the county. To date, 142 of the county’s 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 59%, have come from congregant-living facilities.
“Individuals in congregant-living facilities become some of the most vulnerable, especially those in long-term care facilities,” said Lindsay Wilson, MPH, the health department’s coordinator for health promotions and emergency response. “For this reason, we are tracking cases among this population very closely.”
