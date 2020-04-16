Weather Alert

...ANOTHER LATE SEASON ROUND OF ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE WHERE THE HEAVY SNOW BAND SETS UP. RAIN WILL BE MIXED IN WITH THE SNOW IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FORD, IROQUOIS, AND BENTON COUNTIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ FRIDAY. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES BETWEEN 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ AND 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES OF ONE INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. THIS WILL ALLOW SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE ON AREA ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 1-800-261-7623. &&