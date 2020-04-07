The Kankakee County Health Department reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the county’s total cases to 90. The newest cases are nine women and five men ranging in ages from 20s to 90s.
No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, with the county’s total still standing at five. Health department officials are continuing to report cases of individuals who have recovered from the virus. A total of eight have been reported.
Statewide, 1,006 new confirmed cases of the disease and 33 additional deaths were reported Monday by officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health. New confirmed cases were announced for the first time in downstate Jefferson and Wabash counties.
That brings the total number of cases in Illinois since the outbreak began to 12,262, including 307 deaths.
On Monday, the IDPH began releasing COVID-19 confirmed case totals by ZIP code. Information for the following ZIP codes has been released so far: 42 cases in 60901, six cases in 60964 and 16 cases in 60914.
Searching for equipment
During Monday’s daily press briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker said the federal government has supplied Illinois with only “a small fraction” of the protective equipment it has requested from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Those supplies are intended to protect health care workers and first responders who come into contact with infected patients. They include such things as face masks that can filter out the virus, as well as surgical masks and gowns, gloves, face shields and coveralls.
In the absence of adequate supplies from the federal government, Pritzker said state agencies have turned to national and global commercial markets for supplies.
So far, Pritzker said, the state has placed orders for 10 million N95 masks, 14 million KN95 masks, 7 million surgical masks, 22 million disposable general use masks, more than 19 million gloves, more than 5 million face shields and more than 3 million gowns.
“Take note that this is not as simple as placing an order and having it arrive at your doorstep a few days later,” he said. “There’s a worldwide shortage that has us racing the clock and battling against other states and the federal government. This is an ongoing around-the-clock process of scouring the globe to identify what PPE is available, reaching out to the producer with a better price and a faster payment than our competitors, overcoming the machinations of shipping across the world.”
Peak coming
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the pandemic is projected to peak in Illinois around April 15 when COVID-19 patients could occupy as many as 9,255 hospital beds in the state, including 1,853 intensive care unit beds.
Pritzker said that with the addition of open field hospitals around the state there are 28,000 non-ICU beds and 2,680 ICU beds statewide. IHME stressed, however, that its projections are uncertain and the actual numbers could be higher or lower.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has said previously that only about 20 percent of COVID-19 patients require some form of hospitalization, including about 5 percent who require intensive care. The death rate is thought to be between 1 and 2 percent.
“Seventy percent of the individuals who have lost their fight against COVID have had a comorbid condition,” Ezike said. “The most commonly listed conditions were hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.”
