KANKAKEE — A teen and child are among the latest confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kankakee County.
Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis could not give further information on the two, both of which are male, due to HIPPA and state guidelines.
There were four other positive cases reported Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number to 47.
All cases are males, one in his 60s, two in their 40s, and one in his 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!