BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 reported a positive COVID-19 case within the district Monday.
The district was informed Monday morning that a member of the school district community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to district families and community members.
The last time this individual was in a school building while contagious was Thursday, according to the letter.
All spaces frequented by the positive-testing person will be sanitized and deep cleaned according to CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations. Closure of a school building is not required due to a positive case, the letter continued.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman wrote on the district’s Facebook page that the district “rapidly worked” with the Kankakee County Health Department Monday to engage in contact-tracing efforts and notify all close-contact individuals.
The CDC defines close contact as having been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more starting two days before illness onset or two days before the positive test if asymptomatic.
“While we all may recognize that positive cases are unavoidable in this day and age, today was still a jolt to the system for some people,” Ehrman said. “Please know that we put procedural systems in place to handle this situation in a calm and collective manner.”
He continued on to say that the district is communicating as much as possible about confirmed cases to keep everyone informed at this time. In the future, district-wide announcements might not be issued for every individual case, he said.
“Thank you to everyone for your patience, grace and a willingness to work together,” Ehrman said. “The only way we can all get through this crisis is if we do so together.”
The first day of school for Bourbonnais Elementary students was Wednesday of last week.
Students are attending school in-person for half days and completing some remote learning after school, with seventh- and eighth-graders alternating days of in-person attendance.
As of Aug. 14, about 574 students, close to 24 percent of the district, had signed up for the completely remote-learning option.
