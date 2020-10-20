BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said Tuesday the village hall lobby is closed for the remainder of the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Schore said co-workers in close contact with the employee will be tested.
Some village hall employees will be working from home as a result.
Village residents can still call the office (815-937-3570) or go online to pay bills at villageofbourbonnais.com.
Residents can also use the drop-box located outside the administration building at 600 Main Street NW to drop off payments.
