BRADLEY — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have decreased significantly from January to February in Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, with the current tally down to zero cases among students and staff.
BBCHS District 307 reports COVID-19 statistics on its website under the “COVID Dashboard” tab, with numbers updated weekly.
The high school had zero confirmed cases as of Tuesday, according to the website.
Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the numbers have “dropped tremendously” from just a few weeks ago.
To date, there have been four confirmed cases among students and 13 students reporting being symptomatic during the month of February.
In comparison, the total of confirmed cases for students was “well over 100” during the month of January, Vosberg said.
Due to a temporary restraining order against the state’s COVID-19 mandates for schools, BBCHS has shifted to masks optional rather than required.
BBCHS was one of the schools named in the lawsuit resulting in a judge issuing the temporary restraining order.
Vosberg said the school is continuing its other mitigation strategies in order to keep in-person learning as long as possible and prevent outbreaks at school, such as offering COVID-19 free testing for students and staff. The school also provides KN95 and N95 masks for staff members.
“Over the last few weeks, cases have been decreasing for students and staff,” he said. “Hopefully, that trend will continue.”
Since Aug. 6, there have been 380 confirmed positive student cases and 78 confirmed positive staff cases of COVID-19, according to the school’s website.
