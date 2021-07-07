KANKAKEE — Riders of ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and mini motorcycles in Kankakee can now face citations and fines up to $750 for operating the vehicles in violation of a new ordinance passed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously to approve the law, which tackles concerns regarding renegade riders of the vehicles that have been prevalent in Kankakee and surrounding areas for at least two years.
Mayor Chris Curtis said police have been using state laws to enforce restrictions on these vehicles and have already impounded seven to 10 ATVs; however, the city ordinance gives officers stronger language on a local level to continue enforcement.
“I know people think they are fun; they think they are having a good time,” Curtis said. “But we are trying to be proactive from that tragedy that may happen of somebody getting hurt on them, or an innocent person that’s driving in their vehicle or walking down the sidewalk that gets severely injured or hurt.”
The ordinance amends the city’s municipal code to specify that drivers of vehicles with less than 150cc displacement must possess a Class L or Class M Illinois driver’s license to drive a motor-driven cycle or motorcycle.
Class D driver’s licenses for standard motor vehicles do not meet this requirement.
It also prohibits the vehicles to be driven on any city street or sidewalk or on public property, including school property, playgrounds and parks.
In order to ride the vehicles on private property, the driver must obtain written permission from the property owner.
Riders must also use a muffler or other device to discharge the exhaust of the vehicle to prevent loud or explosive noises.
Anyone who breaks these rules — as well as vehicle owners who permit the misuse of their vehicles — will face a city ordinance citation and fine of up to $250 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $750 for a third or subsequent violation.
Passengers will be held liable as well; they will face a citation and minimum fine of $100.
If the operator of the vehicle is younger than age 16, the minor’s parent or guardian will be responsible for the citation.
Violators will also be subject to the immediate impounding and towing of their vehicle and will have to pay a $500 administrative fee, plus all applicable towing and storage fees, to receive their vehicle back.
“It’s not going to solve the problem,” Police Chief Robin Passwater said. “But it is going to be a good tool and word is going to get out that, obviously, it’s expensive to drive these mini bikes.”
Passwater also clarified that this ordinance does not mean officers will pursue individuals on these types of vehicles in a high-speed chase. They will continue to apprehend individuals as they normally do, only now they will be able to give citations.
Bicycles that are boosted by motors (under a certain cc level) that are primarily powered by pedaling are still considered “bicycles” and not targeted by this ordinance, Passwater added.
The ordinance also prohibits gas stations from selling gas to individuals that drive these vehicles to the pump to refuel. Warning signs in English and Spanish will be posted in view at gas pumps stating that the fueling of unauthorized vehicles is prohibited.
In order to fill up an ATV, mini bike, etc. at the gas station, the owner would have to bring it on a registered motor vehicle. For instance, an ATV brought to a gas station on a pickup truck bed can be filled up with gas, but the ATV itself can’t be driven to the station for gas.
Gas station owners found to be in violation of the ordinance will be fined $100.
The ordinance also specifies that riders must wear protective glasses, goggles or a transparent shield while riding. When riding at night, the vehicles must have a headlight visible from at least 500 feet and a tail light visible from at least 100 to 600 feet.
When the ordinance was first endorsed from a committee meeting in February, the proposal included that the vehicles would be subject to a $20 yearly registration fee with the city and would require proof of insurance.
Curtis said these specifications were not included in the ordinance that passed Tuesday because the city did not want to confuse people into thinking they had permission to legally drive the vehicles around Kankakee.
“It’s still illegal to drive on the roads and the sidewalks,” he said. “The fear was that if (the vehicles) were registered, they would feel they have the right to still drive them on public streets and sidewalks.”
“Even having proof of insurance doesn’t allow you to ride it on the road,” he continued. “It allows you to ride it on your own private property, but not on the roads and sidewalks in the City of Kankakee and public parks.”
