Citizen Spotlight: Rita Maldonado
Rita Maldonado, a family lawyer, recently achieved her dream of opening her own law office on Main Street in Manteno. Maldonado overcame a difficult childhood where her family had little resources. She went on to take guardianship of her cousins, nieces and nephews to give them a better life in addition to now raising a son of her own.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

When Rita Maldonado was 11 years old, she helped her mom with divorce paperwork.

Most kids probably wouldn’t find that fun.

Maldonado was not like most kids.

