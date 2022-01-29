Cops

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment following a crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the crash occurred at 6:32 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at mile marker 313.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department reported that the vehicle left the roadway and reportedly hit a business.

Acme Auto Parts is located in the area of the crash.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.