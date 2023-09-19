Bradley School Board (copy) (copy)
Bradley Elementary School Board members approved Fiscal Year 2024 budget of about $25 million on Thursday. 

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a Fiscal Year 2024 budget of about $25 million and gave an update on its superintendent search during Thursday’s meeting.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said her projections indicate a balanced budget.

The FY 2024 budget projects exactly $25,240,305 in both revenue and expenses.

