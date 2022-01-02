BRADLEY — The Bradley Police Department is warning people of several fraudulent GoFundMe fundraisers posted by supposed family members of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
“None of these are legit and the family will not be creating any fundraising pages through GoFundMe,” the department posted in a statement on its Facebook page.
“If you see a fundraising page for Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, you can report it to them as fraudulent and if you've donated to one please seek a refund.”
The department did say there is one GoFundMe fundraiser page that has been created by the family of Officer Tyler Bailey.
For more information on Bailey's fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/officer-tyler-baileys-brave-fight.
“We are not soliciting donations on behalf of the family but if you are looking to contribute we would like to identify the only legitimate page that's been set up,” the statement said.
“We thank you for the amount of support we've received from the community and we ask you to continue to keep Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey along with their families in your thoughts and prayers.”
