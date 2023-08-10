Bradley School Board (copy)
Bradley Elementary school board members discuss issues during this 2019 board meeting. The board is slated to vote tonight on a contract with a superintendent search firm to find a replacement for Scott Goselin, who plans to retire June 30, 2024.

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board is slated tonight to approve an amendment to Superintendent Scott Goselin’s contract reflecting his upcoming retirement as well as a contract with a search firm to find his replacement.

The board is set to meet at 7 p.m. today in the District 61 Administration Center, 111 S. Crosswell Ave., Bradley.

On tonight’s agenda is approval of an amendment to Goselin’s contract to reflect his plan to retire as of June 30, 2024.

