BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board approved the hire of a search firm Thursday to find a replacement for 19-year Superintendent Scott Goselin.

After interviewing consultants from three prospective firms, the board voted unanimously to hire School Exec Connect, of Oak Park.

Consulting services will cost $18,750, plus up to $2,150 in expenses, $800 for background check services, and advertising fees to be determined.

Recommended for you