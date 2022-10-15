BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 is planning to add a school resource officer to the halls of Bradley schools.

At its meeting Thursday, the Bradley School Board voted to move ahead with plans to fill the school resource officer position.

While an agreement was slated to be approved Thursday evening, it was tabled while the school district works out details for the position with the village of Bradley.

