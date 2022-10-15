...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 10 ft occasionally to 13 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Bradley elementary district looks to bring on school resource officer
BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 is planning to add a school resource officer to the halls of Bradley schools.
At its meeting Thursday, the Bradley School Board voted to move ahead with plans to fill the school resource officer position.
While an agreement was slated to be approved Thursday evening, it was tabled while the school district works out details for the position with the village of Bradley.
Board members said they still wanted to vote to approve the position itself to demonstrate to the village that they are serious about going forward.
Superintendent Scott Goselin said that he hopes to have an agreement ready to bring back to the board by its Oct. 27 special meeting, which is scheduled for approval of summer 2023 construction bids, or at the latest by its next regular meeting in November.
Goselin said the position will be brand new, as the district has not had a school resource officer in the past.
“We’ve always considered it, but working with the village of Bradley, they didn’t quite have the personnel,” he said. “But this is good timing for them and good timing for us as well.”
The plan is for the officer to start in January so that he or she will have time to complete any necessary training before becoming a school resource officer.
The officer would be a village employee but work during school days and school hours; the idea, tentatively, is for the officer to be stationed at Bradley Central and rotate to the other Bradley schools on certain days.
“We’ve been talking about this for quite a long time,” Goselin added. “Other area schools have them. The presence of an officer in our schools is not just for safety, but [for police] to have a relationship with our kids as well.”
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
