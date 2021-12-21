BOURBONNAIS — Requiring masks in schools continues to be a contentious topic months after the statewide mandate was issued, particularly among local school boards that contend they should be able to decide on a local level.
During last week’s meeting, the Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board discussed the issue at length but did not take any action.
The district has been requiring masks since Gov. JB Pritzker issued the executive order for schools in August; before the executive order, the board had voted to make masks optional.
Board President Jayne Raef posed the question to the rest of the board of whether or not District 53 was “participating in educational malpractice” by requiring masks due to their negative effects, such as difficulty with comprehension and socialization.
“Frankly, to some extent, this is child abuse,” she said.
Raef said that she believes the adverse social-emotional impacts of masks are “far more dangerous than any virus.”
“I have kids coming into my house wearing masks. I say take it off. They say, ‘Well, I’m going to hurt you.’ You’re not going to hurt me,” Raef said.
Board member Priscilla Dwyer said that, while she understands not wanting to wear a mask all day, she also does not want students to lose the ability to participate in athletic competitions and other opportunities.
She also noted that the district could be held liable if a member of the district were to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19.
“For me, it’s not about this. It’s about the repercussions of ignoring the mandate, whether or not the mandate is right,” Dwyer said.
Board Vice President Stephan Moulton said he was frustrated that the state’s mask mandate only seems to be enforced when it comes to schools. Meanwhile, unmasked people are not stopped at places like grocery stores or gas stations.
“I want our kids to be successful. If it’s hindering the progression of learning, then, as a community of educational experts, we need to be providing our expertise,” Moulton said. “Let the scientists do their science; let the educational experts do what they do, and that is teach.”
Moulton said that he doesn’t take discussions around COVID-19 lightly; however, he believes the district needs to “fight for an exit strategy” from the mandated precautions.
“You know, March 24 hits home for me because that’s the day my dad died of COVID,” he said. “And here I am still advocating for our 2,450 students.”
Raef also spoke to the need for an exit strategy from the COVID-19 rules and mandates. “We have experts saying this isn’t going away. Is this our new normal? This is not normal,” she said.
Raef noted that taking precautions around the flu virus is deemed a personal choice, and said she believes COVID-19 should be treated in the same manner.
“If we stand — and a lot of districts are standing; a lot of states are standing; a lot of judicial petitions have been made against the mandate — when you stand, that’s when it goes away,” Raef said. “When you say no we are not putting these masks on, that’s when it goes away.”
Board members Betsy Keller and Erika Young both expressed that they would like to revisit the masking issue and discuss possible action at a later time when regional positivity rates are lower.
“I just don’t feel like, in the peak of what’s going on right now, this isn’t necessarily the time to make a decision on unmasking,” Keller said.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that he cannot make a recommendation to get rid of masks; however, he noted the importance of the board’s discussion and acknowledged the frustration school leaders are facing as they await future changes.
Local schools are largely unable to plan in regards to COVID-19 because so much is being done through mandates; at the same time, there are no clear answers as to what future plans coming from state officials might be.
“We are just kind of waiting — I say this tongue in cheek — for Phase 6,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.