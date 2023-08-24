Bourbonnais Education Association president Lauren Lundmark

Lundmark

 Provided photo

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board unanimously approved a five-year teachers contract Tuesday, including 5% raises for the first three years and raises tied to changes in the consumer price index for the final two years.

A starting salary for a new teacher to the district with no prior work experience would be $44,369, which includes TRS [teacher retirement system] contribution.

The BEA has about 250 members in the bargaining unit.

Recommended for you