Adam Ehrman (copy)

Superintendent Adam Ehrman.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a five-year contract for Superintendent Adam Ehrman during a meeting Tuesday in the District 53 administration building.

Ehrman has been superintendent of the five-school elementary district for two years.

He took the reins July 1, 2020, with a starting salary of $155,000.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

