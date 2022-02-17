Cops & Courts

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into a business in the 1200 block of North Convent Street in December 2021.

According to a report, officers were dispatched to the business at about 7:51 a.m. Dec. 16.

An employee told officers a window was broken and several rooms had been rummaged through.

The business owner informed officers a large amount of product was missing. Employees’ lockers also had been rummaged through.

Anyone with information can call or text 815-592-2407. Information can be kept confidential. You can also send a direct message to Bourbonnais police’s Facebook page @BourbonnaisPolice.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.