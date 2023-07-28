Bourbonnais Elementary Administration Building Central Office (copy)
The office of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

 Daily Journal/file

BOURBONNAIS — After struggling to find and hire speech-language pathologists, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board on Tuesday voted to OK the potential use of a staffing agency.

Anitra Crockett, director of student support services, said the request to use the staffing agency, Maxim Healthcare Staffing, is a “last-ditch effort to find someone to support students in fall.”

Crockett said that District 53 currently has six speech-language pathologists, or SLPs, staffed out of eight needed.

