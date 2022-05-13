Lillian Garcia walks across the stage in a surprise solo graduation ceremony at BBCHS during Senior Awards Night on May 4. Garcia will be reporting to the U.S. Army May 15, just five days before the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony.
Lillian Garcia walks across the stage in a surprise solo graduation ceremony at BBCHS during Senior Awards Night on May 4. Garcia will be reporting to the U.S. Army May 15, just five days before the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony.
