BRADLEY — A senior who will be leaving for the military before her class’s graduation was surprised with her own ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Lillian Garcia, now officially a graduate of BBCHS, is scheduled to report Sunday, May 15, for the United States Army in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

The Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be May 20, just five days later.

Principal Brian Wright said Garcia was surprised with a solo graduation ceremony during the school’s annual Senior Academic Awards Night held May 4.

The school honors military-bound graduates in front of their peers each year during the awards night, and this year Garcia was one of three students to be recognized, he said.

Since Garcia will miss walking the stage with the rest of her classmates during the official commencement, she got to walk early and receive her diploma while wearing her cap and gown.

Her family members were present for the ceremony and kept the surprise under wraps, Wright said.

Garcia had already completed her high school coursework in December and spent the current semester working.

