BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School officials continue pleading their case for community members to back multi-million dollar building improvements on a potential referendum this November.
A letter was mailed to about 14,000 residents at the end of April explaining the “challenges” and “proposed solutions” for several long-term facility issues at BBCHS.
Four informational meetings are set for this month, when time will be provided for “additional community input.”
Residents also are asked to email facilityneeds@bbchs.org with any recommendations they might have.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the BBCHS auditorium at 700 W. North St., Bradley.
Subsequent meetings will be held in the same location at 6 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. May 24.
According to the April 29 letter, the board will decide this August whether or not to place a referendum on the November 2022 ballot.
“No action will be taken by the Board of Education until we hear from you, our taxpayers… You have the final word when it comes to how we protect and improve our facilities,” the letter from the board states.
During an April 11 meeting, the district’s architectural firm, BLDD Architects, presented a set of options and their associated costs, which had been updated since the board last actively discussed them before the pandemic.
The estimates ranged from $12 million up to $73.9 million depending on the extent of the proposed renovations and expansion. Alternatively, a brand new building would cost $160 million, though officials say this is an unlikely option.
Some of the highlights in the board’s letter include:
• The proposed reconfiguration of the school would improve circulation through the hallways by eliminating choke points and dead-end corridors.
• Additional classrooms would cut the need for the school’s four temporary outdoor trailers, where more than 400 students attend class daily due to the lack of space.
• The district wants to reduce the number of lunch periods down to three by creating a larger multipurpose room-cafeteria. Currently, class schedules revolve around seven 27-minute lunch periods spanning from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
• The district also wants to upgrade the school’s plumbing and electrical systems to reduce the need for costly repairs, and it plans to address ADA compliance issues throughout the school.
• Updates to classrooms and labs would aim to promote more flexibility and collaboration in alignment with modern teaching practices, as some of the spaces are more than 70 years old.
