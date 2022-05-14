BRADLEY — The need to spread the word about facility issues at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School was a concern shared by school officials as well as the public at an informational meeting Thursday in the school’s cafeteria.
About 15 people attended the first of four meetings scheduled to discuss how the building’s problems would be addressed with the community’s support for a referendum for multi-million-dollar improvements.
Additional meetings are set for 6 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m. May 21, and 6 p.m. May 24 in the cafeteria.
“Whatever we do, it is a generational decision,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said.
Vosberg said if the school board places a referendum on the ballot in November and it passes, construction would likely start in 2024 and could take until 2027 to complete.
“With every scenario you see, we are still running school,” he noted. “We’d be doing the project in multi-year phases.”
PROBLEMS
Vosberg noted that parts of the building were built to serve a few hundred students. Today, about 1,950 students attend BBCHS; enrollment typically hovers around 2,000.
“We added these pieces [of the building] over time that served a purpose but probably wouldn’t be how you’d draw them up today,” he said.
The building was given an overall “functional adequacy” score of 54.9 in an assessment by architecture firm BLDD Architects.
Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said that while the score means the building is in good shape for its age, the school is not doing so well in terms of fostering modern educational practices.
“It is very traditional, and so that number doesn’t mean we are not doing our job educating,” he said. “We are doing our best with what we are given, but there are limitations to the building, and you are sitting in one of them.”
The school’s biggest limitation is its cafeteria, where students eat lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hammond said.
“We can’t change the way we educate kids in the classroom,” he said. “We are tied to a 45-minute class period that is split during the lunch hours because we are trying to feed so many kids in a small space.”
PRIORITIES
A building task force identified four main priorities: get everyone under one roof, address dining constraints, spread student services throughout the building, and create environments to enhance student programs.
Vosberg noted that the four annexes containing 12 mobile classrooms would need to be replaced if the referendum fails; their life expectancy is around seven years, and some are close to 20 years old.
“It’s not typical for districts to replace portables,” he added. “It’s a temporary situation. It’s been a long time.”
The layout of the building also causes safety concerns, as some students walk outside to get to their next classes.
“We do have students who decide it is quicker to walk out of the building than through it,” he said. “It’s not a secure way to run a school.”
Additionally, a school the size of BBCHS should have three lunch periods, not seven, he said.
“It’s a long stretch of time, especially if you are a student athlete and you eat lunch at 10:30 [a.m.], you could be here until 8 o’clock at night,” he said. “That’s an issue.”
SOLUTIONS
Vosberg explained how the various proposed options would increase the building’s functional adequacy score.
For instance, the $49.9 million model — with a price point in the mid range of the other options — would bring the score up to 88.
By comparison, a brand new building would cost about $160 million and bring the score to 97.5.
Hammond said the $49.9 million option [option 5B] would mean the owner of a $100,000 home has an increase of about $137 per year on their tax bill.
Hammond said the architecture firm designed this option with some compromises from option 5, which would bring the score up to 90 but have a higher price point of $73.9 million.
“We really like [option 5] in terms of functionality, but it’s so expensive, there’s no way in our mind that this could ever be supported because of how much money it is,” Hammond said.
Meanwhile, option 4 would cost $45 million, while cheaper options are priced at $12 million, $27.2 million, and $36 million.
“The disparity [between options 4 and 5] is roughly $30 million, and the adequacy difference isn’t a whole lot. Is there a way that we can redesign this to try to still get some of the STEM spaces, try to fix our concerns with our cafeteria, with our ADA issues, with our dead-end corridors, all these different things we have issues with here?” Hammond said. “And they came back with that 5B.”
A feature of the $36 million option (option 3) would be to convert the main gym into educational space; it would also bring the building up to a score of 82.
“The main gym, there’s some history there, some nostalgia I guess,” Hammond noted. “I like that kind of thing. It’s a hard-to-swallow piece, getting rid of the original gym.”
Vosberg said that if the district pursues a new building, the farmland it purchased on Larry Power Road in 2005 would be a consideration, although the land has been known to have flooding issues.
“We know [a new building] is a long shot,” he said. “Again, this is for the community to discuss and tell us [what] they value.”
A referendum asking residents to fund construction of a new building failed twice more than 10 years ago, and the purchased land has since been leased to a farmer.
Vosberg said the district has also been mulling asking solar power companies for proposals to use the land, since the state has initiated tax credits for solar energy.
SPREADING THE WORD
Sara Heusing, of Bourbonnais, said her children attend St. George Elementary School, and she was not aware of the building issues at BBCHS until a friend commented about it on Facebook.
“I don’t think my little community out there knows the problems here,” she said. “How are we going to spread the word?”
Heusing noted the benefits of renovations completed at St. George Elementary School after a referendum for about $7 million passed in April 2019.
“Eliminating those mobiles at our school has made a big difference in the environment my kid is now learning,” she said. “They are not going back and forth in the rain. They are all eating together. There’s a nice multipurpose area. It’s gorgeous. We fought to get that, too, and it’s just 400 students, not 1,900.”
Vosberg said the district is still in the process of informing the community of its needs and possible solutions.
In addition to hosting community meetings and mailing fact sheets, the district also plans to conduct additional surveys via phone, email and text and to circulate information through social media.
“If we get feedback that 35% support it, we know we are not going to pass a referendum,” Vosberg said.
An ideal percentage of support would be in the 60% range, he said.
Other options could include presenting to parents at feeder schools about how their children would benefit, as well as encouraging community-led efforts.
Marge Corbet, of Bradley, said her children were in high school when a referendum passed for the auditorium and swimming pool to be built.
At that time, parents were willing to knock on doors to discuss the benefits of the proposal, she said.
“Knocking on doors is a good way to get information out to people, and a flier, if nobody is home, stick it in their doorway; they just might read it.”
