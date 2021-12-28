BRADLEY — There are few things the COVID-19 pandemic has not touched and driver’s education has felt the impact.
As a result, an “unprecedented” number of students at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have yet to complete the behind-the-wheel instruction they need to get their driver’s license, Principal Brian Wright said at a recent school board meeting.
Wright said these students have completed the necessary 30 classroom hours of driver’s education, but have not taken their six hours of road time with a certified instructor, as required by the state of Illinois.
“They are antsy to do so, and their parents are antsy for them to do that as well,” he said.
He attributed the delay to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the school still is playing catch-up from the spring 2020 shutdown of all school activities.
Beginning in July 2020, the district limited the number of students in a car to two per hour instead of three to minimize COVID-19 exposure. This precaution was in place for 14 months.
At the Dec. 13 board meeting, Wright spoke of the need to add a one-semester, full-time equivalent position to the physical education and wellness department in order to serve the students in need of driving hours. The board approved the request.
Adding one full-time position would free up five sections of PE that can be used for behind-the-wheel instruction, doubling the number of sections already scheduled for second semester, Wright explained.
This will allow the school to get to a typical number of students entering the summer 2022 driving schedule.
“Right now, approximately 200 students have yet to drive,” he said. “We like to go into every summer below 100. With the status quo, we would be going into the summer with about 152. This [additional PE position] would keep us in the 96 range that we typically do.”
The school also has been struggling to stay on track with getting students in the driver’s seat since it lost three of four behind-the-wheel sections covered by retired driver’s education teachers.
Additionally, one of the school’s PE teachers is now leading the APEX credit recovery program, which also reduced the sections.
Wright said the school may not be able to find someone with a driver’s education certification. However, if needed, the school could hire someone to cover PE classes and shift an existing PE teacher already certified for driver’s education to the behind-the-wheel training.
“It takes a special person to get in the car with an under-skilled driver, and they are very patient,” Wright said.
He said he would have a better idea of how long the school might need the additional position in May.
