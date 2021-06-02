KANKAKEE — BASF concluded the sale of its Kankakee manufacturing site on Monday to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC, a U.S.-based private equity firm.
The agreement also includes the associated businesses of vegetable-oil-based raw material sterols and natural vitamin E, anionic surfactants and esters produced at the Kankakee site.
All parties have approved the transaction.
The new company will be branded as Kensing, and it has approximately 190 employees.
Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
“We are confident that new opportunities will be created for Kensing and its employees as a standalone business,” said Anup Kothari, president of BASF’s Nutrition & Health division, in a news release.
BASF retains its sterol ester food ingredient business based in Illertissen, Germany, and will continue its focus on creating food ingredients and formulations.
The new name and brand honor the long history of the site at Kensington Avenue in south Kankakee and reflects the company’s position as a leading manufacturer of a range of specialty chemicals derived from natural raw materials.
Kensing products serve an array of markets, including home and personal care, food and nutrition, health care and agriculture.
“In working closely with our operating partners and BASF, we have been impressed by the talented team in Kankakee and are eager to build on the company’s well-deserved reputation for high-purity manufacturing and customer service under the Kensing brand,” said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock Capital Partners, in the news release.
“Kensing will maintain the longstanding commitment to quality and reliability for which the organization at Kankakee is well-known, and we look forward to bringing renewed focus and resources to the company to drive continued growth across the core end markets it serves,” added R. Scott Spielvogel, managing partner of One Rock Capital Partners.
With the completion of the transaction, Serge Rogasik has been appointed CEO of Kensing. Rogasik has experience in the specialty chemicals and personal care industries, having most recently served as senior executive vice president, personal care at Vantage Specialty Chemicals.
He has held similar roles at several chemical and biotech organizations, including Addivant, Eastman Chemical Company, General Electric and Solvay, in addition to previously working at BASF for more than seven years.
“I am very excited to lead Kensing at this momentous time,” Rogasik said. “Demand for plant-derived ingredients is growing at a fast pace in our global markets, and Kensing provides a very strong platform from which to expand our portfolio and services to our customers.”
