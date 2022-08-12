Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — A Louisiana man was arrested earlier this week while he was carrying a load gun and following a Greyhound bus which he had previously boarded, but was removed from. 

Kankakee police arrested Ralph Sewell III, 28, of Lake Charles, La., and charged him Tuesday with unlawful use of a weapon, loaded, in a vehicle while not having a FOID card.

According to a police report, officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of U.S. Route 45/52 for a report of a removal of a person from a Greyhound bus.

