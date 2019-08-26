The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Kankakee County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s Walk will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, IL.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!
When you participate in Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community.
On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and 588,000 caregivers.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at www.alzheimers-illinois.org/walk. Once you register, you will have access to a wide range of tools and support through your customized Participant Center. Join us and lead the way to Alzheimer's first survivor. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease!
