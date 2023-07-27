Let's Ketchup in Momence

Let's Ketchup presents a check for $2,866.96 to Momence Community Unit School District 1 during a Monday school board meeting. Thanks to one anonymous donation, the nonprofit was able to cancel 100% of the district's student lunch debt.

 Provided photo

MOMENCE — Momence schools are all caught up on lunch debt.

Let’s Ketchup, a local nonprofit aimed at canceling student lunch debt, presented a check Monday for $2,866.96 to Momence Community Unit School District 1, covering 100% of outstanding lunch fees owed to the district.

Mike Murphy, Let’s Ketchup founder and president, said the donation covers approximately 700 lunches.

