Army veteran Eric Peterson presided over the marriage of his friend and fellow service member, Marine veteran John Bessermin, of Eagan, Minn., to his long-time partner Lauren two weeks ago.

Army veteran Eric Peterson, founder of the veteran organization Project Headspace and Timing, added the title of "wedding officiant" to his resume earlier this month.

It was a day Bessermin said he never thought he would have.

