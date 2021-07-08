Fishing Derby fish shocking
Buy Now

Northern Illinois Anglers Association members load fish for transportation and tagging on Sept. 2, 2020, during last year’s derby. The fish were tagged and released in the Kankakee River between the Illinois-Indiana state line and the Wilmington dam for participants to catch.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River Fishing Derby is ready to go, albeit a little later than expected.

The 38th annual edition kicks off a week later after being postponed due to dangerous conditions on the Kankakee River after several days of heavy rainfall.

Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. on July 18.

The contest is put on by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association.

NIAA president Ken Munjoy said all dates on their derby posters correspond with the new schedule.

“We’ll get people out there (fishing) at the time the derby starts,” Munjoy said.

He said they expect between 350 and 400 registrations with most having three participants listed.

Munjoy felt bad the derby was postponed.

“People plan their vacations around this,” he said.

The registration fee is $20 per family or individual.

You can find a registration form at https://bit.ly/3wkHplz.

Participants 16 years and older must have a valid Illinois fishing license. They can be purchased at most tackle and bait shops, as well as sporting goods stores. They can also be purchased online at www2.illinois.gov/dnr.

Tagging of the fish takes place today with the help of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division’s shocking boat.

“They do a lot for us, as well as the conservation officers,” Munjoy said.

There are nine major prize fish that can earn participants a cash prize of $1,000 to $777. There are 42 tagged fish that each pay $500.

There are nine categories: Walleye, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Crappie, Northern Pike, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish, Rock Bass and Roughfish.

Prizes are limited to fish caught in the Kankakee River or its tributaries in Kankakee and Will counties.

The distribution of prizes will take place at 6 p.m. July 21 at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.