BOURBONNAIS — Two men were arrested following a carjacking and car chase with police that ended in a crash in Kankakee Thursday afternoon.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said the carjacking occurred in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive and that several shots were fired by the suspects. No one was injured, he said.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The suspects led police on a chase through Bradley and Kankakee, Anderson said.
They were taken into custody after their vehicle crashed into Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department squad cars at River Road and South Schuyler Avenue, according to Anderson.
They traveled approximately nine miles from Gettysburg Drive.
Two deputies were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Kankakee County Sheriff Chief Trent Bukowski said.
It is unknown if the suspects were transported for treatment of injuries, according to Bukowski.
Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum is conducting the investigation into the crash, he said.
Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center is located about 300 yards from where the carjacking occurred.
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 posted a statement on their Facebook page:
"Dear BESD 53 Families, we were made aware of an incident near one of our schools this afternoon that required police action. Our school resource officer was able to provide us quick information that the incident would not impact any of our school dismissals. We did cancel outdoor practices out of an abundance of caution. Thank you."
