Want to help?

If anyone has information about the disappearance of Jannette Johnson please contact the City of Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0401 and leave a message for Sgt. Logan Andersen, or contact the Missing Persons Awareness Network at their email address, www.missingillinois.org.

Persons with information may also contact Kankakee Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.