KANKAKEE — A missing person case dating back to August 1985 has become a homicide investigation, according to the Kankakee Police Department.
In a news release issued today, police said remains of a woman found in eastern Kankakee County many years ago were identified using DNA from family members in November 2020 as being those of Jannette Johnson.
Johnson, a 29-year-old mother of two and Kankakee resident, was reported missing Aug. 3, 1985, by her family.
On the evening of Aug. 2, Johnson’s family members saw her pull in and park in the rear of her residence, according to the news release. The following morning her vehicle was located in front of the residence on the street, witnesses said.
The window was partially rolled down, her purse and other personal items were inside, but Johnson was missing, police and witnesses reported. There have been no suspects identified in her disappearance, according to police.
Kankakee police are now seeking any information from anyone in the community who over the years may have heard rumors or have firsthand knowledge of Johnson’s disappearance and death.
“It is our hope that someone in the community will come forward after all these years with information that allows us to close this tragic case,” the release said.
As part of the re-opening of the investigation, KPD will be coordinating with the Missing Persons Awareness Network and Johnson’s family and friends to conduct a thorough search of the area where Johnson’s remains were recovered. The search is planned to take place in late September.
According to today’s press release from police, family members, friends and witnesses have been located and re-interviewed over the past nine months.
Investigators have had many leads over the years as to a possible reason for Johnson’s disappearance but none have provided enough information to make an arrest, according to the release. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said he would not comment further on the case at this time.
Holding on to hope
"I'm not really letting go of hope," Johnson’s daughter, Joretha (Wills) Hampton, told the Daily Journal in 2015. "My heart won't let me do that.
“But I'm letting go of telling her story. I'm going to try to let go of the inner pain. This is the time now for going forward,” she said on the 30th anniversary of her mother’s disappearance.
That year, Johnson’s family gathered for a balloon launch in her honor. Attending the event were Hampton and her brother, Jerry Wills Jr.; Johnson’s mother, Mary Moore; some of Johnson’s seven grandchildren, other family members, neighbors and friends.
"I will always know that she loves us,” Hampton said in a 2015 Journal report. “I will always think that she left us to protect us somehow. I don't know what those circumstances would be, but I know she loved us. She wouldn't have left on her own."
