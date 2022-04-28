KANKAKEE — On Wednesday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set bond at $100,000 for a man accused of sexual assault at a homeless shelter.
Dion W. Hill, 41, Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Monday on charges of criminal sexual assault.
According to police, at 4:08 a.m., an officer responded to Fortitude Community Outreach shelter in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. The victim went into the shelter and fell asleep in a common area. Hill is accused of assaulting her in that area, according to police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Bradshaw-Elliott also ordered an evaluation be made of Hill’s mental fitness.
Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers said in a statement to the Daily Journal Tuesday: “Our overnight shelter staff stepped out of the shelter briefly early Monday morning to assist someone with car trouble. During that short time, there was a trespass into the shelter building which resulted in a claim against a shelter guest. We are doing everything we can to assist the police, including the provision of security footage. Our overnight staff is currently suspended pending investigation.”
Founded in April 2018, Fortitude began offering nightly shelter in January 2019 at rotating shelters in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais. Its presence in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building, 240 S. Dearborn Ave., is temporary as the organization plans to build a permanent shelter on North Washington Avenue.
