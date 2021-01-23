Saunders offers a prolonged exercise in kindness
Have you ever wondered what makes a story great? George Saunders has, and at Syracuse University, where he has taught for more than 20 years, he takes his students under the hood of great fiction to show them how it works. Now, for the price of his latest book — a lot cheaper than an MFA —he will do the same for you.
“A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” billed as a master class in how to read and write, is effectively two books in one: seven classic Russian short stories by Chekhov, Turgenev, Tolstoy and Gogol paired with funny, lively, profound essays by Saunders explaining their art, craft and enduring appeal.
Saunders is the best possible guide to have on this invigorating tour through FictionLand because although he thinks like the MacArthur “genius” he is, he talks like the guy sitting next to you at the bar.
For instance, in Chekhov’s “In the Cart,” he refers to a character as “an amiable doofus” — not exactly a literary term of art, but in this case, a spot-on description. Typically, he reserves his commentary until the end, although in this particular story, he interrupts the narrative a page at a time to explain what Chekhov is doing and the effect it has on us as readers.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
‘Bone Canyon’ another 1st-rate police procedural
In the wake of wildfires ravaging Southern California hillsides, a Hollywood screenwriter discovers a human skull fragment on the edge of his property.
Before long, forensic anthropologist Daniel Brooks’ meticulous search of the area uncovers more bones. He identifies the victim as Sabrina Morton, a young woman who disappeared six years earlier after filing a rape complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Enter Eve Ronin, an inexperienced young officer resented by her colleagues because she made detective over several more qualified male candidates. The promotion was a reward for her role in a case that produced a lot of good publicity for the department, but the case also unfairly branded her as a publicity hound.
To make matters worse, Hollywood agents and producers — as well as Eve’s mother — are badgering her to consent to a movie or TV series based on her life. Eve just wants to be left alone to do her job.
The last thing she wants now is another attention-grabbing murder case, but in Lee Goldberg’s “Bone Canyon,” the second book in his Eve Ronin series, that’s exactly what she has.
Eve soon discovers her department botched, or perhaps deliberately mishandled, the victim’s rape case. Worse, she begins to suspect the rapists might have been members of a secret society of law enforcement officers. As she struggles with “blue-wall” efforts to derail her investigation, the remains of more victims turn up, turning the investigation into a serial-killer case.
As with “Lost Hills,” the first novel in the series, this tale is fast-paced, and the author accurately depicts investigative practices, making for another first-rate police procedural.
Goldberg’s characters are engaging and well-drawn. The supportive relationship between Eve and her partner, the soon-to-retire Duncan Pavone, is particularly well-handled, as is a budding romance between Eve and Dr. Brooks. The only false note is the yarn’s final twist, which might strike some readers as unnecessary and farfetched.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press
Motherhood, murder a strong mix in ‘Stranger at the Door’
Jason Pinter confidently delivers a solid police procedural and an emotional domestic thriller in the outstanding “A Stranger at the Door,” his second novel about Rachel Marin, a single mother of two who works as a forensic consultant to the police in Ashby, Ill.
“A Stranger at the Door” strikes an impressive balance, illustrating how the intelligent, resourceful Rachel handles the challenges motherhood and her job bring. A widow whose husband was murdered, Rachel knows how dangerous the world can be. When her family is in jeopardy, she becomes an unapologetic honey badger, ready to do anything to protect her children.
Her family — especially her 14-year-old son, Eric — are indeed threatened when one of his teachers is murdered shortly after sending Rachel an email stating he suspects several high school boys are being exploited. As Rachel joins the police investigation, she learns several at-risk boys are recruited to a group that promises big money.
Mourning his father, Eric is a prime target as he is locked in “an emotional prison,” withdrawn with few friends. Plus, the adults behind the group think bringing Eric in will help them control Rachel and any police investigation.
— Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun Sentinel