A dilemma with impossible choices
In this evocative drama, the British author of the bestselling “Behind Closed Doors” sets the stage for some devastating decisions.
We meet Livia and Adam as the parents of two grown children, aged 19 and 22, living a middle-class life in a suburban London neighborhood. They struggle at times to pay the bills, having put their older son, Josh, through college, and now are facing the same with daughter Marnie.
Livia is very much in love with Adam, her artist husband, and they do pretty well on his commissioned wood pieces and her modest salary. But there’s a hole in Livia’s life. She never had a wedding, and she has obsessed for years about a backyard garden party for her 40th birthday. So, she scrimps and saves until the big day is getting close. Reluctant to spend the money, Adam agrees to the party out of a desire to see his wife happy.
But the day of the party, an already stressed Adam gets some heartbreaking news. He anguishes over whether to tell Livia right away and ruin the party or let her savor one last taste of happiness.
Livia, too, is harboring a heavy secret involving Marnie, who’s 19 and studying in Hong Kong. She resolves to tell Adam after the party, not wanting to put any more pressure on him than she already has. The news will break him.
Welcome to B.A. Paris’ dilemma. It’s the kind of book you can read cover to cover in one sitting, eager to see how the characters’ impossible choices play out.
— By Ginny Greene, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
The plot is the thing in ‘Dead West’
Hollywood — code for the movie industry, with its shallowness, backstabbers and oh-so-many divas — has been the background for many solid mysteries. But Hollywood also lends itself to business strategies, investments and creative people.
It’s the business side and the accompanying intrigue of Hollywood that Matt Goldman concentrates on in “Dead West,” his fourth highly entertaining mystery about Minneapolis private investigator Nils Shapiro.
While Nils enjoys a good movie, he had no desire to visit Los Angeles until he is hired by wealthy Beverly Mayer to check on her grown grandson, Ebben, who inherited more than $50 million. The domineering Beverly believes Ebben is squandering his fortune in the movie business, even though she has no control of what her 30-year-old grandson does with his time or money. Ebben, whose fiancee recently died, is indeed involved in the movie business, trying to launch a creative-focused studio.
Goldman wisely keeps the focus on Nils’ sleuthing skills and the myriad characters in “Dead West.” This is not a story about the cult of the celebrity or movie gossip — just a well-plotted detective story with plenty of surprising twists. Goldman knows very well what goes on behind the scenes of filmmaking. Goldman won an Emmy Award for his work on “Seinfeld” and also wrote for the TV series “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”
Goldman continues to explore Nils’ persona and the changes this character has gone through. The Nils of “Dead West” is not the same Nils that Goldman presented in “Gone To Dust,” the series debut.
Nils’ evolution in “Dead West” should inspire more stories about this cerebral detective.
— By Oline H. Cogdill, Sun Sentinel
American culture seen in new light
In this book we take a journey into American culture through the eyes of Mu Naw, of Myanmar; and Hasna, of Syria. Mu Naw arrived in 2007, Hasna in 2016, both as refugees and both unwittingly arriving as America is arguing the depth and breadth of immigration.
Author Jessica Goudeau employs a storytelling tactic called “narrative nonfiction,” derived from immersive reporting but containing scene-setting the author might not have witnessed. For example, one chapter concludes with “Then, she snapped the towel once briskly and laid it over the wooden dowel to dry.”
That came not from direct observation but from hundreds of hours of conversations with the two women, both of whom settled in Austin, Texas.
Another potential reader hurdle is Goudeau agreed to use pseudonyms for the two women she expertly draws out in this book. While the absence of pictures and real names makes it more difficult to mentally and emotionally connect with the two main characters, Goudeau rises to the reporting and writing challenge, showing how seemingly ordinary tasks such as struggling to operate a shower control amplifies loneliness and the loss of everything the refugees once knew.
More importantly, the book raises issues of refugee resettlement the United States never truly has resolved. We like to think of ourselves as welcoming in the manner symbolized by the Statue of Liberty, but the reality is many of our citizens would rather Mu Naw and Hasna stayed home. For them and other would-be refugees tortured or killed in their countries, we offer a collective national shrug — it’s unfortunate but not of consuming interest to Americans bickering these days amongst ourselves about everything.
— By Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
