By The Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Council of the American Legion encourages all veterans to take advantage of the LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act).
It is a new law enacted by Congress. It states that all veterans are eligible to take advantage of all benefits the American Legion offers. Until recently, Congress had stated any veteran who served during times of non conflict was not eligible to join the American Legion. The American Legion persuaded Congress to change that law. The new law states all veterans who served from Dec. 7, 1941 until the present time are eligible to join the American Legion.
The Kankakee County Council has openings on its executive board for new members. Call 815-935-9751 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!