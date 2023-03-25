Bradley Fire Station No. 2 update (copy)

Work begins in March 2022 at the Village of Bradley's future second fire station at 1690 Newtowne Road, just east of the Northfield Square mall area. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The 2023 year for the Bradley Fire Department might go on record as one of its most transitional in its history.

First, the 30-member department — nine of whom are full-time officers — will be moving into its approximate $2.5-million second fire station along Newtown Drive in the northeastern portion of the village.

Secondly, a $237,000 ambulance was placed on order in September with American Response Vehicles, of Columbia, Mo., and could be delivered as soon as late this year.

