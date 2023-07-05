Target-date, or lifecycle funds

Q. What are “target-date” funds, and should I invest in them? — F.F., Norwalk, Connecticut

A. Sometimes referred to as “lifecycle” funds, they’re designed to make investing for retirement easier. Conventional wisdom says you should hold mostly stocks when you’re young, shifting to bonds as you approach and enter retirement. That requires some attention and effort, so target-date funds do the work for you.

