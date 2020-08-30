Many times in the world of auto racing the glory goes to those taming the most horsepower and utilizing the latest technology. It's part of the appeal of Indy and Daytona, or Top Fuel dragsters and Formula 1. But in our local racing world there is room in victory lane and in the headlines for both dirt’s fastest race machines as well an old Dodge Neon and the talented drivers that bring them there.
Wilmington native, Jake Momper races a Dodge Neon, stripped of many of its showroom parts, in Kankakee’s competitive Sport Compact class. These smaller, four-cylinder cars are often seen as a slower, entry-level style of racing, but they have also proved to be some of the most exciting races of the short 2020 season at the Kankakee oval.
For Momper, the winner of two feature races this season coming into Friday night and the current point leader, success looked like a long shot. Per track rules, Momper, the previous winner, has to start at the tail of the feature. Plus in preliminary heat race action, Momper’s no. 43 seemed off the pace finishing third, a straightaway behind the leaders.
As the evening continued and the track changed from tacky, with plenty for grip for tires, to an increasingly slick surface that becomes more like driving on ice. When the Sport Compacts rolled out for the 12-lap feature with Momper at the back of the race, experienced race fans knew that with this set of circumstances that the no. 43 car couldn’t be counted out.
By mid-race Momper had worked his way into the top five. With under five laps to go Momper was within striking distance of the battle up front between leader David Lauritson and Matthew Balthazor. As they approached the two laps to go signal from flagman Jim Whittington, Momper realized it was time to make his move.
“I saw those two getting together down the backstretch,” said Momper of the moment he knew he had to capitalize on. “I went into turn three and didn’t lift (off the accelerator).”
When the top three cars came back to the start/finish line Momper had used his high side momentum to earn the lead and held on for his third feature victory of the season.
Street Stock Winning Streaks
When action returns to the Kankakee County Speedway on Friday, Sept. 4, there will be a pair of drivers going for three features in a row.
In the UMP Stock Car ranks, Matt Fabrizius of Genoa made it two in a row and collected the biggest payday of his racing career by taking the lead on lap 2 and holding off the field in a special $1,000 to win feature
Valparaiso hot shoe, Austen Hubbard, made it clear that his first Kankakee feature victory was no fluke. Hubbard sat on the pole position for the UMP Factory Stock feature and was pressured by Zane Reitz but never lost the lead in the 15-lap main event.
Hastings Domination
Third-generation Kankakee racer Jason Hastings wasn’t complaining at all about his front row outside starting position in the 20-lap UMP Modified feature race. The no. 35 Elite chassis has looked like it was build to handle the pounding to the Kankakee high side without loosing speed.
It only took a couple laps for Hastings to establish himself as the leader over Wheatfield, Ind.’s Brad DeYoung. While Hastings built a comfortable lead it never looked to be smooth sailing as the eventual feature winner kept pushing his machine to the limit, slapping his right rear fender against the turn four wall sending sparks into the night sky.
Cooper Closes in on Mettille’s Point Lead
Kyle Cooper didn’t waste anytime moving from his second row inside starting position to the front runner and holding on to earn his second feature victory of the season in the UMP Pro Late Model ranks. The victory pulls the Valparaiso native within five point of division leader Torin Mettille of Cullom.
Some of the best battles on the track were behind the leader as Mettille fought for second against Chase Osterhoff, but had to settle for third. Austin McCarty put on a show battling Matt Hammond for fourth before a last lap incident gave the spot to Hammond.
Charleston Connection
In the UMP Pro Modified division there was an appreciative first time Kankakee winner in Anthony Tucker who made the trip from the Charleston area. In victory lane he had high praise for the race track and vowed to encourage other racers from his region to make the trip to Kankakee.
View From the Pits
One Month Left: After an unusually short racing season there is still a solid month’s worth of action at the Kankakee County Speedway with racing each Friday night. The season point races will wrap up on Championship Night, September 25th.
Historic Victory: Jake Momper’s victory Friday was the 29th Kankakee feature win of his career and gave him some family bragging rights. The win gave him one more feature win than his father Jeff. The elder Momper was the Kankakee Street Stock champ in 1990, 1991 and 1998.
Busy Man: Dave Whittington has been getting plenty of praise for the fast and smooth track he has been preparing for racers. In the midst of all that work he has found a little time to try his hand at driving. This weekend he recorded a third place finish in the UMP Pro Modified division. But don’t worry, early Sunday morning he was right back at the track getting the surface ready another Friday.
Special Thanks: Johnny Boomsma decided this past week to sweeten the pot for the UMP Stock Car drivers. The generous racing supporter made it a $1,000 to win feature and covered pit passes for all the UMP Stock Car drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!