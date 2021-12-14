MOMENCE — Momence students collected eight large boxes and two large shopping bags full of supplies for veterans in need through a community service project with the Adopt a Soldier organization.
Through the Peotone-based nonprofit organization, Momence Junior High School accepted a “workplace fundraiser” challenge to host a donation drive for veterans, which ended Dec. 10.
Items collected included toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, laundry detergent, soap and other personal hygiene and cleaning supplies.
Junior high students participating in the challenge decided to involve the district’s other schools, JeNeir Elementary and Momence Community High School, as well as the community.
One student designed a flier that was posted in schools and local businesses encouraging donations.
According to a Momence School District news release, the donation drive was “a great success” and “a lesson in empathy and active citizenship for our students.”
Though the drive has ended, anyone interested in helping veterans in need may contact the Adopt a Soldier organization at adoptasoldierorganization@gmail.com or 708-825-6751.
The organization was founded by a military mother in 2012 with the vision to support military families and their enlisted loved ones, according to its website.