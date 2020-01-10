Daily Journal staff report
Seventy-three county fair queens from various counties across the state will compete in the 61st Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Crown Plaza Convention Center in Springfield. Among them will be Brianne Miller, of Martinton, who will be representing Iroquois County. On the line will be cash prizes and the honor of hosting the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Miller was crowned Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen in July 2019 at the Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair. The daughter of Todd and Heather Miller, she is a 2017 graduate of Donovan High School and is currently attending the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Miller will compete in the evening preliminary segment which begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 18. From there, 15 finalists will be selected to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair 2020 at a banquet on Sunday evening. The title is currently held by Alexi Bladel, of Winnebago County. Contestants are judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition and speech and communication skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!