One of the things I am most proud of is I legitimately can say Bob Dunn was my friend.
Many of you knew Bob or at least knew of him. He was a legendary youth baseball coach who spent 45 years molding the character of 9- to 12-year-old youngsters who played in the Kankakee Jaycees Little League. I did not play for him while a league member in the mid-1970s, but 10 years later, I joined him in the Jaycees’ coaching ranks.
I was only 23, and Bob was 35 years my senior. I was the new kid on the block, and Bob’s sterling reputation was well established. Yet he treated me as an equal from Day 1 and offered both praise for some of my techniques and advice on how I could improve in other areas. It didn’t take long for me to realize he wasn’t doing it only to help me but to help other kids in the league who weren’t part of his team.
As a pair of fervent competitors, we also had our battles. During one closely contested game, Bob was coaching third base while I was standing in the dugout as our team played defense. In the middle of an action-packed inning, Bob turned to me and said, “You know, I have you in my will.’’
I chuckled and thanked him. I also didn’t think much about it after that day, even though Bob and I had countless interactions after the game was completed.
Then came the late September day in 2014 when Bob died. He was 86 then, and in poor health, so it didn’t come as a surprise. But man, it stung. This man who exuded eternal youth because of his willingness to remain involved with kids even as he aged made him seem ageless to me. Now, he was gone.
I was given the distinct honor of serving as a pallbearer at his funeral and delivering a eulogy. It was a sad day, but at the same time, a joyful one as Bob’s friends and admirers gathered to pay their respects. He was a lifelong bachelor with little biological family, but his baseball family resembled the Waltons of TV fame for its size and fondness for each other, especially for the man who brought us together that day.
But that day ended, and life continued without Bob. Then a few months later, a letter came in the mail. It informed me Bob had indeed put me in his will and left $5,000. I instantly remembered that time on the diamond when he informed me of his plans. Bob was known for many positive attributes, including being a man of his word.
When the money eventually arrived, it was spent on a used car for our son. The car was needed, but the purchase had added appeal because I firmly believed it would have pleased Bob.
He left money for others, but the vast chunk of his estate, $700,000 in all, was set aside to benefit area youth. The funds are administered by four trustees in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, and $30,000 of it recently was distributed to four youth service groups. They include:
• $10,000 for Helen Wheeler Center for outpatient therapy and counseling for children;
• $10,000 to the Kankakee Area YMCA for a leadership program for youth and teens. That program will serve at least 100, partnering with Youth for Christ, Bible Witness Camp and the Kankakee County state’s attorney;
• $4,000 to Child Network, which provides services to victims of child abuse. Child Network works to create an atmosphere where an abused child can tell his or her story, without being traumatized by having to repeat it over and over again;
• $3,000 to the Northern Illinois Food Bank for its backpack program helping at-risk children in the Bradley School District. The program provides weekend food to children who might otherwise go hungry.
• $3,000 to Easy Street Theater, which will put on a show in 2020 using Special Needs Actors and Acting Buddies.
You might notice a theme here. The money is going to kids who might be described as “underdogs” — those who have faced adversity at all too young an age.
This, too, is something Bob would have liked. While he took a personal interest in all of the thousands who played for him, he always had a special place in his heart for the underdog. Kudos to those who recognized it and have ensured Bob can continue to aid them even those his time on Earth has passed.
