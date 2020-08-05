We understand that times are confusing and scary for many people, young and old. Dawn Wolfe, Registered Art Therapist, came up with a clever way of helping individuals process their fears by externalizing their feelings, thoughts, and behaviors.
Each week the participant in the Clay Buddy Project will receive bag of supplies with a new mission to complete. The “Clay Buddy Project” encourages participants to use their creative and artistic abilities to create a clay figure, its environment, a funny side kick and a magic wand. The goal is to help individuals, of all abilities and ages, process their feelings, solve problems, develop fine more skills, encourage problem solving, enhance social skills, empathy, imagination, and more.
Tentatively, we plan on having an Exhibit of the “Clay Buddies” on Friday, September 25 where participants will be encouraged to bring their creations to the Merchant Street Art Gallery for them to share with other creators.
Since there are most likely people who do not have Autism that are troubled with the current circumstances, the gallery has decided to offer this program to anyone who wants it. Call Merchant Street Art Gallery of artists with Autism at 815-685-9057 to arrange to pick up the materials. This program is scheduled to start Aug. 7. Materials are ready to pick up now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!