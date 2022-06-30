Mental Health Network of Kankakee County plans July meeting Daily Journal staff report Jun 30, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mental Health Network Roundtable is designed to build relationships to strength response to mental health needs in Kankakee County. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is planning to try something new called “un-conferencing.”For the monthly meeting, taking place at 8 a.m. July 8 in the Riverside Medical Center Dining Room, the meeting will be led by participants of the Mental Health Network.“And it involves ... a snowball fight,” said founder Rhonda Showers in a news release on the event.“That’s all I’ll say. I dare you to come have the best hour-before-work you’ve had in a while.”For more information on the Network and upcoming events, go to facebook.com/MHNKankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you View more photos Photo Galleries Week in sports: June 20-26, 2022 Week in sports: June 20-26, 2022