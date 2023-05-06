Mental Health Network (copy)

Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, speaks during the network's February round table presentation.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. on May 12, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center. 

The presentation is geared towards first responders. The guest speaker is Timothy Perry, CEO, crisis counselor and chaplain. His presentation will be on the subject of Living the Resilient Life. 

For more information, go to facebook.com/MHNKankakee.

