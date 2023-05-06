Mental Health Network hosting monthly roundtable Daily Journal staff report May 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, speaks during the network's February round table presentation. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From 8:30-9:30 a.m. on May 12, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center. The presentation is geared towards first responders. The guest speaker is Timothy Perry, CEO, crisis counselor and chaplain. His presentation will be on the subject of Living the Resilient Life. For more information, go to facebook.com/MHNKankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options View more photos Photo Galleries Week in sports: April 23-30, 2023 Week in sports: April 23-30, 2023