KANKAKEE — For the first 20-25 minutes of Kankakee Community College's men's basketball matchup with Bosco Prep Institute Thursday, the Cavaliers' offense was Ferrari-like with its quickness and impressive roar. But by the time the final buzzer rang, the offense barely had enough to sputter back home.
After setting nearly a 100-point pace in the first half and seeing a lead as large as 11, the Cavaliers saw their lead turn into a 61-58 deficit nine minutes in the second half and never led again, falling to 4-4 on the season with a 90-76 loss.
Cavaliers coach Alex Thorson said that his team's ability to move the ball and players in an efficient manner led to their 46-point outburst in the first half, but those faded away as time went on in the second half.
"We did those things in the first half — you didn’t the ball standing in one place, you didn’t see anyone worried about getting theirs. The second half we saw everybody worried about getting their own shot, how they’d get their own scoring in the second half."
Sophomores Brian Hernandez and Darion Binion both had 13 points in the first half but were held in check in the second half. Binion scored five points over the final 20 minutes while Hernandez was held scoreless, which Thorson again attributed to the team's disability to keep fluid ball and player movement.
But once that lull translated to the defensive end of the floor, the Cavaliers lost their lead and never got it back. The Dons exploded for 53 points in the second half on 19-for-27 shooting to rear back ahead.
"That’s been our biggest problem this year — when our offense isn’t flowing our defense shuts down," Thorson said. "When we stop scoring the basketball our defense is nonexistent.
"If we’re gonna come together as a team our defense has to come together whether we score or not."
The Cavaliers were able to make a couple last gasps after falling behind by double-digits quickly after surrendering their lead and point guard Christian Roberts was largely responsible, scoring 15 of his team-high 23 points in the second half.
Thorson had high praise for his point guard and said that once his passing abilities become more consistent, the Cavaliers can truly be special.
"He’s the quickest guard in the country for junior college," Thorson said. "He’s just gotta learn that it’s better when he gets in there sometimes that sometimes it’s better to kick it out for an easy shot.
"Once he gets the ability to kick it to our wide-open 3-pointers, this is gonna be a scary team."
STAT BOOK
Roberts added three rebounds and for assists and his 23 points came on 12-for-19 shooting. Binion was 6-for-10 from the field and added three boards, four assists and two steals. Chaz Hinds had 8 points and 16 rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Cavaliers host Morton College Tuesday at 7 p.m.